Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 7.5% during the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the first quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on QRVO shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.83.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 22,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $2,214,513.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,364,647.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 22,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $2,214,513.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,364,647.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total transaction of $91,615.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,372 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,858 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $113.52 on Monday. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $80.62 and a one year high of $121.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.44.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $941.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

