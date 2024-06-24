Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 887 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 230.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of WPM stock opened at $53.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.22. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.37 and a 12 month high of $57.87. The company has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $296.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.95 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 53.74% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $66.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.33.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

