Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,643,599 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $156,033,000 after buying an additional 1,397,397 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,926,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,535,000 after buying an additional 897,843 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,512,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 26.7% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,513,307 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,914,000 after buying an additional 529,178 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 36.9% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,331,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,380,000 after buying an additional 359,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on NeoGenomics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on NeoGenomics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

NeoGenomics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO opened at $13.17 on Monday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 7.48 and a quick ratio of 7.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.11 and a 200 day moving average of $15.38.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $156.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.82 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 13.79%. Equities research analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NeoGenomics

(Free Report)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.