Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Insider Sime Armoyan Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan acquired 25,000 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.93 per share, with a total value of C$98,250.00.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

On Monday, June 17th, Sime Armoyan purchased 201,700 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.93 per share, with a total value of C$792,681.00.

Calfrac Well Services Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of CFW opened at C$3.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$339.45 million, a P/E ratio of 1.77, a P/E/G ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.79. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$3.74 and a 1-year high of C$6.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Calfrac Well Services ( TSE:CFW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). Calfrac Well Services had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of C$330.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$343.90 million. Analysts expect that Calfrac Well Services Ltd. will post 0.6198582 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CFW shares. ATB Capital cut Calfrac Well Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Canada cut Calfrac Well Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Calfrac Well Services

About Calfrac Well Services

(Get Free Report)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well completion services for the oil and natural gas industry. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.