Clarke Inc. (TSE:CKI) Insider Buys C$149,109.90 in Stock

Clarke Inc. (TSE:CKI – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan purchased 9,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$16.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$149,109.90.

Clarke Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Clarke stock opened at C$16.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$226.71 million, a PE ratio of 67.67 and a beta of 1.13. Clarke Inc. has a 1 year low of C$12.50 and a 1 year high of C$21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.69, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.59 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.26.

Clarke (TSE:CKI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$15.89 million during the quarter. Clarke had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 1.54%.

About Clarke

Clarke Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in middle market, turnaround, PIPEs, bridge financing, recapitalization, and buyout companies. It invests in undervalued or underperforming businesses with hard assets. It invests in companies, securities or other assets such as real estate, which can be public or private entities.

