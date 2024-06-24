Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MRG.UN) Insider Sime Armoyan Purchases 100 Shares

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$110.50 per share, with a total value of C$11,050.00.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 17th, Sime Armoyan acquired 11,100 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$110.00 per share, with a total value of C$1,221,000.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Sime Armoyan bought 2,900 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$110.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$321,175.00.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Sime Armoyan purchased 4,600 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$110.98 per share, with a total value of C$510,525.02.

On Friday, May 31st, Sime Armoyan acquired 5,200 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$111.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$577,200.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Sime Armoyan bought 300 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$111.00 per share, with a total value of C$33,300.00.

On Friday, May 24th, Sime Armoyan purchased 500 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$111.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Sime Armoyan acquired 1,100 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$111.00 per share, with a total value of C$122,100.00.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Sime Armoyan bought 300 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$111.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,299.01.

On Friday, May 3rd, Sime Armoyan purchased 600 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$110.00 per share, with a total value of C$66,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Sime Armoyan acquired 900 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$110.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,000.00.

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of TSE MRG.UN opened at C$14.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.48, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$13.08 and a 1-year high of C$17.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$556.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$15.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRG.UN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

View Our Latest Report on MRG.UN

About Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

Further Reading

