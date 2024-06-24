Mather Group LLC. Purchases New Stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 770 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,888,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,927,000 after purchasing an additional 68,211 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,265,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,025,000 after buying an additional 80,311 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,106,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,515,000 after buying an additional 547,336 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 819,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,442,000 after acquiring an additional 59,132 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 720,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,551,000 after acquiring an additional 56,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

TCBI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Stephens lowered their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.58.

TCBI opened at $58.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.11. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.41 and a 1 year high of $66.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $256.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.27 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 156,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,767. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.52 per share, for a total transaction of $117,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 163,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,195,541.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 156,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,767. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 15,004 shares of company stock valued at $292,878. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

