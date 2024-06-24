Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 82.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,959 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPX. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4,996.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 26,342.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TPX shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.71.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Up 0.7 %

TPX stock opened at $48.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.26. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a one year low of $36.12 and a one year high of $57.13.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 168.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 25.74%.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

