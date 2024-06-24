Mather Group LLC. Invests $52,000 in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 191.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 10,437 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in AptarGroup by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,438,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,820,000 after buying an additional 21,545 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new position in AptarGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,038,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 93.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 10,796 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,295 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AptarGroup Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ATR stock opened at $146.85 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.65 and a 200-day moving average of $138.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.60. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.63 and a 52-week high of $151.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.30.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AptarGroup

In related news, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total transaction of $121,085.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,337.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total transaction of $476,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,454.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total transaction of $121,085.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,337.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,976. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on ATR shares. William Blair upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AptarGroup from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

