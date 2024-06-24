1,237 Shares in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Acquired by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JMBS. United Community Bank raised its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,098.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 200.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Get Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMBS opened at $45.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.86. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $41.58 and a twelve month high of $46.15.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1941 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.