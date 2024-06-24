692 Shares in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Purchased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Scotiabank cut their price target on CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

CF Industries Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $73.11 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.00. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.59 and a fifty-two week high of $87.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.44). CF Industries had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

About CF Industries

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.