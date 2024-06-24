Mather Group LLC. Buys New Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000.
SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance
Shares of BIL opened at $91.70 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.63 and its 200 day moving average is $91.58. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $91.21 and a 12-month high of $91.86.
SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile
The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.
