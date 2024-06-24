Mather Group LLC. Makes New Investment in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,661 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,004,151,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in UBS Group by 392.8% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 30,145,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $931,484,000 after buying an additional 24,027,505 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in UBS Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,982,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,522,067,000 after acquiring an additional 7,249,527 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in UBS Group by 6,797.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,635,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,567,000 after acquiring an additional 4,568,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,949,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,424,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840,395 shares during the period.

Shares of UBS opened at $30.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $32.13.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.29. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 39.78%. The business had revenue of $12.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. On average, analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

