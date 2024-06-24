Mather Group LLC. Purchases New Shares in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEV. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in iShares Europe ETF by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the third quarter worth $172,000.

iShares Europe ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of IEV stock opened at $55.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.83. iShares Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $45.43 and a 12 month high of $58.38.

iShares Europe ETF Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

