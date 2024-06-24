Mather Group LLC. Invests $51,000 in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 29.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 621,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,060,000 after buying an additional 142,244 shares in the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $3,486,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $320,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $389,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 258,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 147,316 shares during the period.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FFC opened at $14.38 on Monday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $14.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.40 and its 200 day moving average is $14.33.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Increases Dividend

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.088 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

