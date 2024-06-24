448 Shares in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Acquired by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of AGCO by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $101.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.09. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $99.88 and a 1-year high of $140.46. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.31.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.03. AGCO had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 12.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.85%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AGCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on AGCO from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on AGCO from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of AGCO from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.83.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

