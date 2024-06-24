GAMMA Investing LLC Raises Stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Stride were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stride during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Stride during the 4th quarter worth about $2,078,000. CenterBook Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Stride by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stride in the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stride during the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Stride Price Performance
Shares of NYSE LRN opened at $69.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.27. Stride, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $73.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
LRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Stride in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Stride from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.
View Our Latest Report on Stride
Stride Company Profile
Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Stride
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Micron Technology Stock Volatile Despite Analyst Upgrades
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- McDonald’s Stock: Balancing Value and Innovation
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/17 – 6/21
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.