GAMMA Investing LLC Raises Stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Stride were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stride during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Stride during the 4th quarter worth about $2,078,000. CenterBook Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Stride by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stride in the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stride during the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stride alerts:

Stride Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LRN opened at $69.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.27. Stride, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $73.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.13. Stride had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $520.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Stride’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

LRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Stride in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Stride from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

View Our Latest Report on Stride

Stride Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.