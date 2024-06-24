1,190 Shares in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Purchased by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,190 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FFIV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,435,868 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,330,872,000 after acquiring an additional 131,341 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,068 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 25,854 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,028,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in F5 in the fourth quarter worth about $442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 3,315 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total value of $558,444.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,790.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total value of $558,444.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,283,790.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.81, for a total transaction of $89,405.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,594,964.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,266 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,700 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

F5 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $169.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.54. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.16 and a fifty-two week high of $199.49.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.03. F5 had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FFIV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on F5 from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on F5 from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 target price (down from $187.00) on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of F5 from $204.00 to $182.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of F5 from $206.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on F5

About F5

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.