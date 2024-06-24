GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 106 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 17.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $67,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter worth $92,000. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of THC opened at $134.25 on Monday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $51.04 and a twelve month high of $142.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.08 and a 200-day moving average of $100.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.77. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on THC. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on THC

Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.24, for a total transaction of $185,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,227 shares in the company, valued at $2,145,858.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 8,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $945,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.24, for a total transaction of $185,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,227 shares in the company, valued at $2,145,858.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,691 shares of company stock worth $3,117,909 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.