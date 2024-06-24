GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 88 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at $369,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 83.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after buying an additional 28,635 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 641.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 832,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,423,000 after acquiring an additional 720,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 55.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 12,481 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.93.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

NYSE ELF opened at $205.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.25. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.47 and a 12-month high of $221.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $321.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.47 million. Analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

In related news, Director Richard G. Wolford sold 11,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $2,005,471.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,307,777.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard G. Wolford sold 11,072 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $2,005,471.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,307,777.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Catherine Hartnett sold 9,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $1,814,087.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,402,229.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 256,167 shares of company stock valued at $44,029,811. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Stories

