DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Shares Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in DT Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in DT Midstream by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on DT Midstream from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. US Capital Advisors downgraded DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at DT Midstream

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Jewell bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.80 per share, for a total transaction of $25,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,781,098. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DT Midstream Price Performance

DTM stock opened at $69.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.73. DT Midstream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.36 and a fifty-two week high of $70.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.61.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. DT Midstream had a net margin of 42.46% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.71%.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

