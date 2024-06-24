GAMMA Investing LLC Grows Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 53.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,194 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Match Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 76,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 125,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Trading Up 2.4 %

MTCH opened at $31.01 on Monday. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $49.24. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.09 and its 200 day moving average is $34.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.77 million. Match Group had a net margin of 19.03% and a negative return on equity of 433.59%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTCH. StockNews.com cut Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Match Group from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Match Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

Match Group Profile

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

Featured Articles

