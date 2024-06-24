Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Shares Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 54.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Revvity were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RVTY. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Revvity in the third quarter worth $1,579,487,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Revvity during the fourth quarter worth about $838,080,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Revvity during the fourth quarter worth about $188,368,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Revvity during the fourth quarter worth about $129,483,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,401,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RVTY shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Revvity in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.92.

Revvity Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of RVTY opened at $107.98 on Monday. Revvity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.50 and a fifty-two week high of $131.96. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 89.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $649.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

Insider Activity at Revvity

In other Revvity news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $441,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,075,974. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Revvity Company Profile

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

