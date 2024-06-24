GAMMA Investing LLC Sells 376 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

GAMMA Investing LLC trimmed its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,384 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,838,524 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,849,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,751 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,045,541 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,194,751,000 after acquiring an additional 475,329 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,464,344 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $284,111,000 after acquiring an additional 118,706 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,893,222 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $120,485,000 after purchasing an additional 17,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 797,985 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $59,418,000 after purchasing an additional 132,590 shares in the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RIO. StockNews.com raised Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $66.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.27 and a fifty-two week high of $75.09.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

