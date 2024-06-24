Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $211,000 in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLW. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 412,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 12,217 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 14,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $383,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,497,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $1,750,000.

NYSE:BLW opened at $13.78 on Monday. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $14.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.80.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

