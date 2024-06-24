GAMMA Investing LLC Sells 329 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

GAMMA Investing LLC decreased its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Regency Centers by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Regency Centers by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Regency Centers from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.09.

Regency Centers Stock Up 0.8 %

Regency Centers stock opened at $62.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.59. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $56.29 and a twelve month high of $68.47.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 130.73%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

