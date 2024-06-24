Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 637.1% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 3,552.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Mr. Cooper Group
In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $2,035,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,174,656.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $2,218,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,735,458.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $2,035,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,174,656.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,176,360. 2.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Mr. Cooper Group Stock Down 0.0 %
NASDAQ:COOP opened at $81.64 on Monday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.01 and a 52-week high of $85.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.38.
Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.15 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 13.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.
About Mr. Cooper Group
Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.
