GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 35 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 239 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,739,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 679,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,471,000 after buying an additional 25,241 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 426,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,775,000 after buying an additional 98,989 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 426,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,791,000 after acquiring an additional 205,793 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 360,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,673,000 after acquiring an additional 34,923 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

EME stock opened at $381.27 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $371.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.57. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $174.01 and a one year high of $401.98. The company has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.08.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 30.38%. On average, research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. This is a boost from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total value of $465,916.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,289,683.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EME

About EMCOR Group

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.