Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Position Raised by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 42.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 906 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Century Communities by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,616,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,460,000 after buying an additional 17,842 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,020,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $184,104,000 after purchasing an additional 29,989 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,036,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,423,000 after purchasing an additional 180,095 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 434,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,605,000 after purchasing an additional 8,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Century Communities by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 429,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wedbush raised Century Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Century Communities Stock Performance

Century Communities stock opened at $80.02 on Monday. Century Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $97.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.82.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $948.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.67 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 12.90%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is presently 11.54%.

Century Communities Profile

(Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.