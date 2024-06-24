Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Shares Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 620 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,999,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $491,551,000 after acquiring an additional 63,618 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,763,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $468,315,000 after purchasing an additional 517,699 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,622,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,849,000 after buying an additional 45,095 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,625,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,068,000 after buying an additional 334,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,586,551 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,991,000 after buying an additional 569,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.17.

Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

AWI opened at $114.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.12. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.35 and a 12-month high of $125.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $326.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.44 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 41.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.