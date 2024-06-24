GAMMA Investing LLC Trims Stock Position in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

GAMMA Investing LLC reduced its stake in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,038 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in ENI were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of E. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ENI by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ENI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ENI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in ENI by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ENI during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on E shares. StockNews.com raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of NYSE E opened at $30.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Eni S.p.A. has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $34.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.89.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $25.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.83 billion. ENI had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.57%. Research analysts anticipate that Eni S.p.A. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.372 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. ENI’s payout ratio is currently 60.34%.

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

