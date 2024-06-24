Mather Group LLC. Takes Position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Shares of DUHP stock opened at $32.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.22. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1-year low of $24.69 and a 1-year high of $32.53.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

