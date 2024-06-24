342 Shares in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Acquired by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 342 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 113,200.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

NYSE:RL opened at $182.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ralph Lauren Co. has a twelve month low of $108.60 and a twelve month high of $192.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.44.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.50.

Insider Activity

In other Ralph Lauren news, COO Jane Nielsen sold 67,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.25, for a total value of $11,515,363.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,591 shares in the company, valued at $7,636,208.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 39.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

