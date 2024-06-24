Mather Group LLC. Invests $67,000 in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,359,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Chemed by 164.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 205,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,328,000 after acquiring an additional 127,934 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 203,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,760,000 after purchasing an additional 111,399 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chemed in the 4th quarter worth $430,970,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Chemed by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 152,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,977,000 after purchasing an additional 70,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

In other news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $641.65, for a total value of $1,283,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,320,654. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $641.65, for a total value of $1,283,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,760 shares in the company, valued at $13,320,654. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.98, for a total value of $153,638.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,004.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,784 shares of company stock worth $4,523,353 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CHE. StockNews.com upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Chemed from $712.00 to $697.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Chemed Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE CHE opened at $542.47 on Monday. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $492.84 and a twelve month high of $654.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $563.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $590.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.46.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $589.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.18 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 12.36%. Research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 21.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Chemed’s payout ratio is 8.61%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

