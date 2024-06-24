Mather Group LLC. Buys New Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,158 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management boosted its holdings in PayPal by 13,625.0% in the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of PYPL opened at $60.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $76.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. PayPal’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.82.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

