GAMMA Investing LLC Has $61,000 Stock Position in ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Free Report) by 64.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in ATN International were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATNI. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in ATN International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 595,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,215,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ATN International by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 19,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of ATN International by 498.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATNI. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of ATN International in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of ATN International in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

ATN International Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ATNI opened at $21.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.67 and its 200-day moving average is $30.65. The firm has a market cap of $336.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 0.56. ATN International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $39.88.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.34). ATN International had a negative return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $186.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.73 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ATN International, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

ATN International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. ATN International’s payout ratio is -73.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ATN International

In other ATN International news, Chairman Michael T. Prior acquired 10,000 shares of ATN International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.88 per share, with a total value of $198,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 523,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,397,756.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

ATN International Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of digital infrastructure and communications services to residential, business, and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. The company offers mobile, data, voice, broadband, and fixed services; handsets and accessories; and wholesale roaming, long distance voice services, and site maintenance services.

Further Reading

