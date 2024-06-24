Mather Group LLC. Takes Position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PIPR. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Piper Sandler Companies Trading Down 2.2 %

Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $210.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85 and a beta of 1.38. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1-year low of $124.46 and a 1-year high of $216.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.08.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.90. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $335.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total transaction of $331,489.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 16,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,558,553.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.29, for a total transaction of $844,489.62. Following the sale, the president now owns 44,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,363,050.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total transaction of $331,489.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 16,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,558,553.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,570 shares of company stock worth $1,393,941. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

Further Reading

