GAMMA Investing LLC Sells 1,592 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

GAMMA Investing LLC decreased its holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 31.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVBF. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in CVB Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 141.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in CVB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $16.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.46. CVB Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.82 and a 52-week high of $21.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVB Financial

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The company had revenue of $126.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.46 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 30.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. acquired 34,200 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $546,858.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 660,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,561,570.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CVB Financial news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. purchased 4,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $73,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 665,121 shares in the company, valued at $10,641,936. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Borba, Jr. purchased 34,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $546,858.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 660,511 shares in the company, valued at $10,561,570.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 39,910 shares of company stock valued at $638,669 over the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on CVB Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded shares of CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

CVB Financial Profile

(Free Report)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

