GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 34.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 360 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,949 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 21,325 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services by 6.9% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $412,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,157,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 634,646 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $79,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services Price Performance

UHS stock opened at $189.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $177.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.90 and a 12-month high of $191.51.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.56. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 6.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $208.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $181.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Baird R W raised Universal Health Services to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UHS

Universal Health Services Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.