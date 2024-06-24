GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 363 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 95.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,823,022 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $222,021,000 after buying an additional 3,330,502 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,843,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Gentex by 301.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,568,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $83,896,000 after buying an additional 1,929,150 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Gentex by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,313,757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,706,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $88,405,000 after buying an additional 350,321 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gentex alerts:

Insider Activity at Gentex

In other Gentex news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 4,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $162,513.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,764 shares in the company, valued at $129,707.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Gentex from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 16th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Gentex

Gentex Price Performance

GNTX opened at $33.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.97. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.26.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.38 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 18.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

About Gentex

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.