Mather Group LLC. Acquires New Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1,247.5% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,161,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,667 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,350,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,725,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 972.4% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,505,000 after buying an additional 235,534 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,392,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

IFRA opened at $42.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

