Mather Group LLC. Invests $66,000 in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CGXU. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 183.6% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 864,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,638,000 after buying an additional 559,695 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,143,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $11,261,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 2,933.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 394,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,160,000 after purchasing an additional 381,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 132.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 553,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,214,000 after buying an additional 315,597 shares during the period.
Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of CGXU opened at $25.70 on Monday. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $20.80 and a twelve month high of $26.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.94.
About Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF
The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.
