GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Insulet by 251.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 2,680.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ PODD opened at $204.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 61.85, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.14. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $125.82 and a 1 year high of $298.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $179.97 and its 200 day moving average is $186.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $441.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.05 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 13.14%. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PODD. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Insulet from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Insulet in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Insulet from $213.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insulet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mark N. Field sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total value of $299,940.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Insulet news, SVP Mark N. Field sold 2,131 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.43, for a total transaction of $405,806.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark N. Field sold 1,500 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total value of $299,940.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,875 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,636,286 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

