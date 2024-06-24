Mather Group LLC. Invests $62,000 in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 523 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 9.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,360,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,713,000 after purchasing an additional 561,614 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,687,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 71.9% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,664,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,963,000 after buying an additional 695,897 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 36.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,395,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,946,000 after buying an additional 375,568 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 3,402.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 955,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,442,000 after acquiring an additional 928,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GDDY shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at GoDaddy

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total value of $942,464.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,498 shares in the company, valued at $52,128,698.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total transaction of $942,464.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,498 shares in the company, valued at $52,128,698.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total value of $474,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,261,169.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,195 shares of company stock valued at $6,237,029 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GoDaddy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $137.66 on Monday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.18 and a 52-week high of $142.95. The stock has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.90 and its 200-day moving average is $119.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 186.09% and a net margin of 40.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

GoDaddy Profile

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.