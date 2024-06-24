Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) by 54.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,111,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,513,269 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 2.76% of Owens & Minor worth $40,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OMI. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Owens & Minor by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 247,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Owens & Minor during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 98,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OMI shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com lowered Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Owens & Minor in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens & Minor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Alexander J. Bruni sold 10,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $187,687.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,950 shares in the company, valued at $887,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Heath H. Galloway sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $40,985.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,201.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexander J. Bruni sold 10,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $187,687.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,923 shares of company stock worth $686,911. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Owens & Minor Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Owens & Minor stock opened at $16.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.69 and a 200 day moving average of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.27, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.33. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens & Minor Profile

(Free Report)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.