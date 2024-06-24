MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,344 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of MasterCraft Boat worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 530,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,797,000 after buying an additional 224,900 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 212,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 412,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,176,000 after buying an additional 94,420 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 258,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,747,000 after buying an additional 35,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at MasterCraft Boat

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 11,308 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.63 per share, for a total transaction of $244,592.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,162,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,785,343.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 788,422 shares of company stock valued at $16,281,722 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCFT. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Stock Performance

Shares of MCFT stock opened at $19.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $31.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.36.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The company had revenue of $95.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.32 million. On average, research analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

(Free Report)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.