MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,344 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of MasterCraft Boat worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 530,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,797,000 after buying an additional 224,900 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 212,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 412,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,176,000 after buying an additional 94,420 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 258,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,747,000 after buying an additional 35,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at MasterCraft Boat
In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 11,308 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.63 per share, for a total transaction of $244,592.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,162,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,785,343.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 788,422 shares of company stock valued at $16,281,722 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MasterCraft Boat
MasterCraft Boat Stock Performance
Shares of MCFT stock opened at $19.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $31.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.36.
MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The company had revenue of $95.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.32 million. On average, research analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MasterCraft Boat Company Profile
MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than MasterCraft Boat
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Micron Technology Stock Volatile Despite Analyst Upgrades
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- McDonald’s Stock: Balancing Value and Innovation
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/17 – 6/21
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.