Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 73,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 11,599 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 145,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 73,880 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 583,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after acquiring an additional 201,465 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,073,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Performance

NYSE HLX opened at $10.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.43 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.37. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.67 and a 1-year high of $12.14.

Insider Transactions at Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $296.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Owen E. Kratz sold 141,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total transaction of $1,678,428.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,643,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,424,332.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Owen E. Kratz sold 141,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total value of $1,678,428.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,643,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,424,332.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Owen E. Kratz sold 7,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $86,792.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,471,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,219,136.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,902,501. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

