Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,608 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,003 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,586,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,403,000 after acquiring an additional 958,814 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter worth $24,971,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 31.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,194,979 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,677,000 after purchasing an additional 521,596 shares during the period. Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter worth $10,137,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 152.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 485,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,089,000 after buying an additional 292,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on BZH. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Beazer Homes USA Stock Performance

NYSE:BZH opened at $27.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 13.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.03 and a twelve month high of $35.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.00 and a 200-day moving average of $30.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.78 million, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.14.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $541.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.88 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Beazer Homes USA

In other Beazer Homes USA news, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $424,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 195,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,543,635.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Beazer Homes USA Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

