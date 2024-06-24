Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 98,508 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 98.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 473,745 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 234,978 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,749,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,642,000 after purchasing an additional 632,865 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,866,694 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,312,000 after purchasing an additional 209,214 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $781,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 110,030 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HBI shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

NYSE:HBI opened at $4.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.67 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.76. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $5.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 9.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

