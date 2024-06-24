Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Free Report) by 240.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 380,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269,061 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.65% of Aldeyra Therapeutics worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 294,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 6,470 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 113,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 29,031 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 319.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 205,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after buying an additional 156,353 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 59.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 8,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $27,215.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,601,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,956,370. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 355,933 shares of company stock worth $1,473,245 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALDX shares. StockNews.com cut Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Shares of ALDX stock opened at $3.48 on Monday. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $8.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.57.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-?B, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

